Delhi: IAF Sergeant Held for Making Hoax Bomb Threat Call to Rajdhani Exp

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an Indian Air Force Sergeant for making a hoax call to delay Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Sunil Sangwan, made call to the New Delhi Railway Station claiming that a bomb was planted at the Rajdhani Express.

The call was received at around 4.15 pm earlier today and following the call, a team of Delhi police and bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and searched the train.

The details of the caller was traced through technical surveillance and the police found him at a drunken state in the train itself.

After being arrested, Sunil said that he made the hoax call to delay the train.

Sunil is posted at the Air Force Station in Mumbai's Santa Cruz.

Meanwhile, the police is investigating the matter.