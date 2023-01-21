Mortgaged All My Properties for ‘Emergency’: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut revealed on Saturday that she mortgaged all her properties for her upcoming movie ‘Emergency’ through an Instagram post.

While announcing the ‘wrap’ of her solo directorial venture, in which she is portraying the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she wrote on the social media, “As I wrap Emergency as an actor today.... a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion... It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it...From mortgaging all my properties, and every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested ....I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn't share all this, honestly because i didn't want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn't want to give them the pleasure of my pain ....”