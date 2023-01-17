Delhi Incident: Police Add Murder Charges on Accused

The Delhi Police have added murder charges under the Indian Penal Code in the hit-and-drag case of Delhi. This was informed by the police on Tuesday.

According to reports, the police have added Section 302 (murder) of the IPC on the accused.

Special CP, Law & Order (Zone II, Delhi) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “After the collection of evidence, Police have added section 302 in place of Section 304.”

He said that the decision was made on basis of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence collected so far.

Further investigation is underway in the case, police said.

The case pertains to the January 1 incident in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter, was found dead on the street after being allegedly hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

(with inputs from ANI)