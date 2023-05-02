Delhi Liquor Policy Case: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Named in Charge Sheet

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has mentioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name in the Delhi liquor policy case. Raghav Chada’s name is included in a supplementary charge sheet by the probe agency, though not as an accused.
The charge sheet read, “…At Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, there was a meeting of Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise where Vijay Nair was also present.”
The ED has levelled major allegations against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia. Raghav Chadha was part of a meeting held at the home of Manish Sisodia, in which a plan to bring the now-scrapped liquor policy was discussed with some businessmen, according to the Enforcement Directorate.
The AAP has been accused of favouring specific liquor traders who allegedly paid bribes for obtaining licenses under the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22. However, the AAP has strongly denied these allegations.
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody. ED, last year, filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has, so far undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after an FIR was filed, taking cognizance of the CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.