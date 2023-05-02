Delhi Liquor Policy Case: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Named in Charge Sheet

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody. ED, last year, filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has, so far undertaken nearly 200 search operations in this case after an FIR was filed, taking cognizance of the CBI case registered on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.