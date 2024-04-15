Delhi Liquor Scam: BRS Leader K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 23

The CBI disclosed to the Special Court on April 13 that Kavitha had purportedly "threatened" Aurobindo Pharma promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay ₹25 crore to the AAP in exchange for five retail zones allocated to his company under Delhi's new excise policy. According to the CBI's allegations, Kavitha warned Reddy that failing to comply with the payment demand to the AAP government in Delhi would negatively impact his business interests in Telangana and Delhi.