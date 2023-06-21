Delhi: Man Stays at 5-Star Hotel for 2 Years Without Payment, Booked

In a shocking incident, a five-star hotel in Delhi filed an FIR against a guest who stayed at the hotel for years and walked out without making any payment, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The hotel, Roseate House in Aerocity near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has alleged to have suffered a loss amounting up to Rs. 58 lakh when the accused guest stayed at the hotel for almost two years without making any payment.
Reports stated that the accused, identified as Ankush Dutta, had colluded with staff members including the head of Front Office Department of Roseate House Hotel, Prem Prakash, who was authorized to decide room rates and had access to the hotel system to track dues of all guests, allowed the guest’s long stay violating the hotel norms.
After being aware of the incident and the losses that the hotel had suffered, Vinod Malhotra, an authorized representative of Bird Airports Hotel Private Limited, which operates Roseate, filed FIR at the police station.
“A criminal conspiracy was hatched by guest Mr Ankush Dutta along with some known and unknown hotel staff, including Mr Prem Prakash with a motive to gain wrongfully and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues,” the FIR reads.
“In pursuance of the said conspiracy, the alleged staff of the hotel forged, deleted, added accounts entries and falsified a large number of entries in the account of the said guest Ankush Dutta in the Opera software system of the hotel,” it added.
It is established that the guest checked in on May 30, 2019 and booked the room for one night and was supposed to check out on May 31 however, he kept on extending his stay till January 22, 2021 and checked out without making the payment.