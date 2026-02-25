Delhi Police Arrest Couple Over Alleged Racial Harassment of Northeast Women

Two people have been arrested in connection with the alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused woman and her husband were taken into custody after a case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station. The matter is now being investigated by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and senior officials are closely monitoring the probe.

Police officials said that during the course of the investigation, relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material collected so far. Authorities indicated that the legal provisions were added after examining the nature of the allegations and available evidence.

The case stems from an incident that took place on the afternoon of February 20, 2026. The three women, who were living as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were supervising electrical installation work inside their flat. During the work, an electrician was drilling, and dust allegedly filtered down into the apartment below.

What began as a complaint over dust soon escalated into a heated confrontation. According to the complaint, the neighbours from the lower floor went upstairs to object to the drilling work. The situation allegedly spiralled into verbal abuse and threats, with the women accusing the couple of racially targeting them and subjecting them to humiliation and intimidation.

While no physical injuries were reported, the complainants alleged that they were mentally harassed and humiliated during the altercation.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, or place of birth). Section 3(5), which deals with acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, was also added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said his office has been in constant touch with both the victims and the Delhi Police since the incident came to light. He stressed that any misconduct against people from the Northeast in the national capital is taken seriously.

“Regarding the recent incident involving three Arunachal girls in Malviya Nagar, my office staff has been in touch with them and with the Delhi Police since day one. If any incident occurs in Delhi with anyone from the Northeast, we take immediate action,” Rijiju said.

He added that he has been personally following up on the case and confirmed that arrests have been made. “We will take strict legal action and teach a lesson that people from the Northeast should not be treated badly,” he said.

Delhi Police reiterated that the investigation is ongoing and assured that all necessary legal steps will be taken based on the findings.

