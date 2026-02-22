Three Northeast Women Allegedly Harassed Over Racial Remarks in Delhi

In a disturbing incident highlighting racial discrimination, three young women from India’s Northeast were allegedly harassed and subjected to racial abuse by residents in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, over a minor dispute.

According to the victims, the incident occurred on February 19, around 4 pm, while drilling work was being carried out in their fourth-floor flat during an air-conditioner repair. Dust and small particles from the drilling reportedly reached the first-floor flat, prompting complaints from the residents below.

What began as a simple objection to construction noise soon escalated. The women alleged that the neighbour mocked the worker carrying out the repair and later directed abusive behaviour towards them. During the confrontation, they claim several derogatory and racial remarks were made, targeting not only them but people from the northeastern region as a whole. Offensive stereotypes and defamatory comments about their character and profession were reportedly used, including inappropriate insinuations suggesting that northeastern women work at spa salons.

The victims described the remarks as deeply insulting, discriminatory, and damaging to their dignity. The dispute escalated to the point that police intervention became necessary, and documentation and formal procedures were carried out at the scene.

Adding to their distress, the building’s broker later informed the women that they would need to vacate the flat within two months due to proposed repair work. However, other residents in the building reportedly said they had no knowledge of any such construction, raising further concerns for the victims.

The women have demanded a formal apology from the man residing on the lower floor, stating that the apology should extend not only to them but to the entire northeastern community, as the remarks targeted people from the region as a whole.

The incident has once again brought attention to the racial discrimination faced by people from India’s Northeast in metropolitan cities.

An FIR has been lodged at the Malviya Nagar police station, and Special Commissioner of Police Robin Hibu has confirmed that he is closely monitoring the case.