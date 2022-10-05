Delhi Police Arrests 2 More PFI Members Under UAPA

The Delhi Police have arrested two more members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged involvement in the planning and conspiring against the government and the country.

The case was registered at Khajuri Khas police station in the North district on Tuesday.

"Two PFI members namely Ansar Ali and Muhammad Samun have been arrested who were booked under sections 120(b), 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10/13 of UAPA," the police said.

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested four members of the PFI under UAPA, marking the first arrests after the central government banned the organisation on September 28.

The arrested persons were Mohammad Shoaib, Habib Asgar Jamali, Abdul Rabb and Warish.

"The police got information that some suspicious activities were being carried out from these offices of the Popular Front of India. Then the police investigated three places and seized the property. Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police were continuously monitoring the situation," the police said.

Police had registered a case against PFI under UAPA at Shaheen Bagh police station on September 29 after which action was taken against the properties of PFI under Section-8 of UAPA.

Delhi Police also raided 50 locations and arrested 32 people linked with PFI with the input of central agencies.

On September 28, the Government of India invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and declared a ban on PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years.