Nobel Prize In Chemistry To Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal And K. Barry Sharpless

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless.

Bertozzi from Stanford University, US; Meldal from University of Copenhagen, Denmark and Sharpless from Scripps Research, US have been awarded "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry"

"BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry," the official Twitter feed of the Nobel Prize said in a tweet.

"Barry Sharpless has just become the fifth individual to be awarded two Nobel Prizes. He follows in the footsteps of double #NobelPrize laureates John Bardeen, Marie Sklodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger. Sharpless was awarded the chemistry prize in 2001 and 2022,"