Delhi Police Bust Interstate Drug Cartel, Seize Opium Worth Rs 30 Cr

The Delhi Police, along with a team of Special Cell/Northern Range, busted an interstate drug cartel by arresting its key member on Sunday.

The member has been identified as Jasvir Singh, 54, who hails from the village Kokri Kalan in the Moga district of Punjab. According to the police, 45 Kg of opium worth more than Rs. 30 crore in the international market have been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused person. One truck, several mobile handsets and several SIM cards used in the drug trafficking activities have also been recovered.

According to DCP, Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, "Special Cell in its continuous crusade against drug suppliers had busted many narcotic drug cartels in the past by arresting several drug suppliers and by recovering huge consignments of opium and heroin".

"Sleuths of the Special Cell of Northern Range were working on information that an interstate narcotic drug cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and NCR. Sleuths of Special Cell of Northern Range received information that members of this cartel are involved in the supply of opium in Delhi, NCR, UP, after procuring the same from suppliers of Manipur, who further collect raw material from hilly areas around international borders of Manipur and Myanmar", added the DCP.

Rajiv further added, "The information was further developed through technical as well as human surveillance. It took about 3 to 4 months of painstaking effort to develop information. During this process, members of this cartel were identified and their activities were kept under discreet surveillance. The trend revealed during recent cases shows that the Golden Triangle Area (Lhasa, Thailand, and Myanmar) via North Eastern states has started showing its presence on the drug map of the Indian subcontinent".