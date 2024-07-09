Delhi Police Bust Organ Transplant Racket, Arrest Seven Including Doctor

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Crime Branch has apprehended seven individuals, including a doctor, involved in an international organ transplant racket. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel, the mastermind behind the operation is reported to be Bangladeshi.
The arrests were made following a detailed investigation, revealing that both donors and recipients were from Bangladesh. The alleged mastermind, identified as Russell, was responsible for arranging patients and donors. Additionally, a female doctor implicated in the illicit transplants has been taken into custody.
Authorities disclosed that the racket had been operational since 2019, with transactions reportedly fetching between Rs 25 to 30 lakhs per transplant. The network had strong ties to Bangladesh, facilitating the illegal trade across borders.
The investigation remains ongoing, with further details anticipated as the case progresses.