Delhi Police Detain First Owner of Car in Red Fort Blast

In a major development in the Red Fort car blast case that killed eight people and injured 20 others, Delhi Police have detained Mohd Salman, the original owner of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

Police sources said Salman told investigators he had sold the vehicle to a man named Debendra.

Authorities have approached the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to trace the current owner and user of the car. Salman was Detained in Gurugram, Haryana.

A Hyundai i20 hatchback with Haryana number plates was at the epicentre of the high-intensity blast, which also caused 22 nearby vehicles, including an e-rickshaw, to catch fire.

The explosion, which triggered panic in the high-security zone, is still under investigation to determine whether it was accidental or deliberate.

Forensic teams are examining debris, while CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being analyzed.

