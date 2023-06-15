Delhi Police Files Final Report Seeking Cancellation of POCSO Case Against WFI Chief

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a final report before a court in Delhi, seeking the cancellation of a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
According to reports, the police said that no corroborative evidence was found to support the allegations of sexual harassment made by a minor female wrestler against Singh.
The minor had initially accused Singh of sexually assaulting her, but later changed her statement and said that she was in depression and filed the case in anger. The police report was based on the statements of the complainant, the father of the victim and the victim herself.
The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4.
However, in another case against Singh which was lodged by other female wrestlers, the police filed a chargesheet against him for the offences of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty. The chargesheet also named Vinod Tomar, a suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, as an abettor.
The wrestlers had alleged that Singh had sexually harassed them since 2012 and demanded his removal from the WFI. They had also staged a protest outside the WFI office in Delhi on April 23.
Singh had denied the allegations and claimed that he was being framed by his rivals. He had also said that he would press for making changes in the POCSO Act as it was being misused on a mass scale.