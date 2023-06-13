Delhi Police Requests CCTV Footage From 5 Countries In Sexual Harassment Case Involving WFI Chief

In the ongoing sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Delhi Police has reached out to wrestling federations in five countries.
According to reports, the police have formally requested information and CCTV footage from tournaments held in Indonesia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan, where six women wrestlers have alleged instances of sexual harassment by Singh.
The CCTV footages are being requested as the police are working towards filing a charge-sheet in court by June 15. To date, over 200 individuals, including the complainants, coaches, referees, and Singh's colleagues at WFI, have had their statements recorded by the police.
A senior Delhi Police official stated, "We had contacted various federations within a week of registering the FIRs, and some of them have already responded. It is unclear why this matter is being raised again."
According to reports, two of the women wrestlers have accused Singh of inappropriately touching their breasts and stomachs while pretending to check their breathing. Four of the women have submitted audio and visual evidence to support their allegations.
Since April 23, the women wrestlers have been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest. However, their agitation was temporarily suspended after receiving assurances from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on June 7 that the charge-sheet would be filed before June.
Singh has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that they are part of a conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his reputation.