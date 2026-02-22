Delhi Police Foil Major Terror Plot; 8 Arrested Across Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Delhi Police have arrested eight individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly planning a large-scale terror attack in the national capital with backing from Pakistan’s ISI and Bangladesh-based terrorist groups, officials said on Sunday.

According to the report, the arrests follow months of intelligence gathering and coordinated investigations. Six suspectsidentified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, and Mohammed Ujjalwere apprehended from garment manufacturing units in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, while two others were arrested in West Bengal. Police said the accused had conducted surveillance across multiple cities and was involved in logistical and operational planning for the terror plot.

Tamil Nadu Arrests

In Tamil Nadu, authorities detained suspects from Uthukuli, Palladam, and Thirumuruganpoondi areas. Investigators noted that several of them were employed in the garment sector and had concealed their identities using fake Aadhaar cards. During searches, police recovered multiple mobile phones and 16 SIM cards, which are being analysed for evidence. The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Delhi Police for further interrogation.

Terror Funding and Propaganda

Delhi Police stated that some of the accused had recently displayed posters advocating ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Stop Genocide in Kashmir’ at over ten locations, including metro stations in Delhi and Kolkata, roughly ten days ago. Investigations revealed that the group received funding and instructions from terrorist organisations, either directly or via social media channels. Certain members were reportedly in contact with handlers based in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Four of the suspects had reportedly travelled to Delhi specifically to put up the posters.

Heightened Security in Delhi

The national capital was placed on high alert on Saturday following intelligence reports about potential terror strikes by the Pakistan-based banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Officials suggested the plots may have been planned in retaliation for a suicide blast on February 6 at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, which claimed at least 31 lives.

These arrests come nearly three months after the November 10 Red Fort car explosion, which killed 12 people and injured around two dozen. The blast was caused by a car laden with explosives near Red Fort Metro Station. Police identified Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor from Faridabad, Haryana, as the driver of the vehicle.

India Rejects Allegations from Pakistan

In recent statements, India has strongly dismissed Pakistan’s claims of foreign involvement in the Islamabad blast, calling the allegations “baseless” and “diverting attention from Pakistan’s internal issues.”

Delhi Police continue to probe the terror network and have urged citizens to remain vigilant while security measures remain tightened across key locations in the capital.