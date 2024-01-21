Delhi Police Inspects Security Measures Ahead Of Republic Day

Delhi's additional commissioner of police for the Eastern Range, Sagar Singh Kalsi, conducted a security assessment in various areas of Shahdara district on Saturday evening in preparation for the upcoming Republic Day on January 26. He was also accompanied during his visit by senior police officers.
Sagar Singh Kalsi was quoted by ANI as saying, "In view of Republic Day, we are making several arrangements. Our only motive is to organise a smooth celebration... Security checks are also underway at all the borders..."
For the Republic Day celebrations, flights will not be operating at Delhi Airport from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm between January 19 and January 26. This information was provided by Delhi International Airport Limited in an official statement released on Saturday.
Before Republic Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the Republic Day parade camp organized by the National Cadet Corps in the capital city on Saturday. India observes Republic Day on January 26 every year.
French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted an invitation from PM Modi to be the chief guest on January 26 this year. This will mark the sixth time that a French leader has been the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.
For the first time, the Border Security Force (BSF) will feature all-women marching and brass band contingents in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path this year.
On January 26, during India's 75th Republic Day celebration, a female Assistant Commandant and two subordinate officers will lead 144 women BSF constables as they march down Kartavya Path in the presence of Emmanuel Macron.
The Delhi Police banned the use of various types of flying devices, such as paragliders, paramotors, and unmanned aerial vehicles, in the national capital on Friday.
The ban will be in place for 29 days, starting from January 18 and ending on February 15, unless lifted sooner.