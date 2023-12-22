French President Macron Invited as Chief Guest for India's 2024 Republic Day Celebrations

French President Emmanuel Macron has received an invitation to grace India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024, as per reports.
Earlier, in July, the two leaders convened during Prime Minister Modi's visit to France for the Bastille Day Parade, where Modi served as the Guest of Honour. The visit marked the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France, featuring a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band. The Punjab Regiment led the Indian Army contingent, followed by the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.
During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while Indian Air Force Rafale fighters, from the 101 Squadron in Hashimara, participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees.
July 14 holds significance as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 during the French Revolution, symbolizing democratic values shared by both nations.
French President Macron reciprocated the visit by coming to India in September for the G20 Summit, hosted under India's Presidency. A bilateral meeting took place in Delhi on September 10, where PM Modi and President Macron expressed their commitment to elevate India-France relations.
Discussions included strengthening defense cooperation, partnership in design and production expansion in India, and the need for a timely finalization of the Defense Industrial Roadmap.
This Republic Day will mark the 6th instance of a French leader being the Chief Guest, following Jacques Chirac in 1976 and 1998, and former Presidents Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande in 1980, 2008, and 2016, respectively.
India and France maintain close cooperation across various sectors, encompassing defense, space, civil nuclear, trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people ties.