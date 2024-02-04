Delhi Police Issues Fresh Notice to Kejriwal, Atishi Over MLA "Poaching" Claims

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police issued a fresh notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to provide evidence by Monday to support his allegations of poaching attempts by the BJP, reports said.
According to reports, the Crime Branch also served a notice on AAP leader and minister Atishi in the poaching claim case, asking her to respond within three days.
A letter undersigned by Pankaj Arora, ACP of Central Range Crime said, "An inquiry is being conducted by the Crime Branch of Delhi police, on a complaint received in respect of the allegations made by you that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to the sitting MLAs of AAP for leaving the party and joining the BJP. These allegations were posted by you on X on January 27, 2024."
"The Crime Branch has written in the notice that from your tweet it appears that you have evidence and information related to a cognizable crime, please submit the information and answers to the Crime Branch by February 5," it added.
Earlier today, a team from the Crime Branch appeared at the residence of AAP leader Atishi to deliver a notice regarding her allegation that the BJP was attempting to lure the party's MLAs with cash incentives in order to overthrow the government as part of 'Operation Lotus 2.0'.
The ED on Saturday moved the Delhi court against Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with ED summons in the Delhi excise policy case.
This comes a day after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the fifth summons in the alleged liquor policy scam case.