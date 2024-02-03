Enforcement Directorate Moves Delhi Court Against CM Kejriwal for Non-Compliance

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday moved the Delhi court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying with ED summons in the Delhi excise policy case.
This comes a day after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the fifth summons in the alleged liquor policy scam case.
As per reports, the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi will hear the case on Wednesday.
Earlier, the Delhi chief minister had refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday and has repeatedly claimed that the notices issued to him were illegal and the agency’s only aim is to arrest him.
It has come to the fore that AAP chief’s arrest has been rife ever since the first summons was issued by the ED last November 2, 2023.
It may be mentioned that two other AAP leaders namely former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were taken into custody in connection with the case last year.