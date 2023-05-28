Delhi Police Manhandles, Detains Protesting Wrestlers

Chaos unfolded in the national capital as top wrestlers were detained by Delhi Police while they were attempting to march towards the new Parliament House on Sunday.
The police were seen manhandling the Olympics and Commonwealth Games medal-winning champions that include Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, pushing and dragging them into buses in scenes that stoked widespread outrage.
Notably the wrestlers had planned a ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ (women’s assembly) as part of the ongoing protest against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
A day before their plan to march towards the new parliament house, the Delhi Police had ramped up security measures at Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site located 2km away from the parliament building.
On the detention, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Depender Pathak, said, “All protestors were detained and forcefully boarded in buses by Police. They were detained for violating law and order.”
Sharing a video on Twitter, Shakshi Malik wrote, "This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us!"
It may be mentioned that earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House in New Delhi and installed the sacred 'Sengol' from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha chamber of the newly constructed Parliament building.