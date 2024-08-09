Delhi Police Nab Wanted ISIS Terrorist Ahead of Independence Day

In a major security operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended Rizwan Ali, a wanted terrorist with alleged ties to the ISIS module, just days before the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. The arrest, made on August 8, 2024, near Ganga Baksh Marg in Delhi, was based on secret information received by the police.
Rizwan, a resident of Daryaganj, Delhi, had a Rs 3 lakh bounty on his head, announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terror activities. He was reportedly part of the ISIS Pune Module and had been on the run for an extended period.
During the arrest, authorities recovered a star pistol with a .30 bore, three live cartridges, and two mobile phones from Rizwan’s possession. A case has been registered at the Special Cell police station in Delhi.
The NIA had previously released Rizwan Ali's photograph along with other absconding individuals with terror links. His presence in the capital just before Independence Day is being thoroughly investigated.
In preparation for the upcoming national celebrations, Delhi Police had already heightened security measures across the city. Posters of various terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda and Khalistan were put up, and the public was urged to assist in tracking these individuals. The police assured that informants would be "suitably" rewarded, with their identities kept confidential.
The Delhi Police's proactive approach is part of a broader strategy to safeguard the nation. In parallel, Punjab Police have intensified security measures, conducting spot searches at bus stands across the state. The cordon and search operations, conducted in all 28 police districts with the help of sniffer dogs, aimed to secure public transport hubs ahead of Independence Day.