Delhi Police Questions Actress Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 Crores Extortion Case

Delhi Police questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Friday in connection to Rs. 200 crores extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Fatehi was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for about four hours.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Chandrashekhar and Fatehi together under the suspicion of money laundering.
Meanwhile, police said conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifted many Bollywood actresses and Nora Fatehi is one of them. They are questioning her to know whether she is an accused or a witness in this money laundering case.
When the probe agency questioned the actress, Fatehi had denied being in contact with the conman before December 12, 2020.
On the other hand, Sukesh claimed that he had talked to her two weeks prior to that after an event.
The conman had earlier gifted Fatehi a BMW car which the actress accepted it, however later she wanted to return it. She said, “So I informed Bobby about this, Bobby had spoken to Sukesh in this regard. I told Bobby to take the car if he is getting this chance.” Bobby is a family friend of the actress.
Chandrashekhar said that the car was gifted to Fatehi and Bobby didn’t have anything to do with it.
Conman Sukesh had allegedly extorted Rs 215 crores from former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy-Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh.
Earlier last month, the ED named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the Rs 215 crore extortion case. The ED also filed the chargesheet against the Bollywood actor.