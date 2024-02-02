Delhi Police Reaches Kejriwal's Residence to Serve Notice Over BJP 'Buying' MLA Remark

A team of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve a notice in connection to his allegation against the BJP trying to “buy” seven AAP MLAs, official sources said.
However, reports said that the notice could not be served as Kejriwal was not present at his residence, reports added.
In a post on X earlier, Kejriwal had accused the party of attempting to "buy" seven MLAs of AAP. He further alleged that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to the MLAs to destabilise his government in the national capital.
The shocking revelations by Kejriwal was made in a post on social media platform 'X' last week. He alleged that the BJP held discussions with the AAP lawmakers and warned of the imminent arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister in the Delhi liquor policy case.
The BJP had reportedly lodged a report with the police regarding the issue. The Delhi Police has asked to provide evidence regarding the accusations, sources said.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons by the ED for questioning on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. He has been summoned five times and has skipped them all, claiming that the summons were illegal.