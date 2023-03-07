Delhi Police Says Aaftab Is "Trained Chef", Knew How To Preserve Body

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that Atab Amin Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, is a “trained chef” and know how to preserve flesh.

Police informed the Saket court in Delhi where the hearing on the horrific murder case began today, that Aaftab Poonawala is a trained chef.

According to Delhi Police, Aaftab trained as a chef at Taj Hotel and knows very well how to preserve flesh. He had also ordered dry rice, incense sticks, etc, apparently in an attempt to prevent foul smells from alerting neighbours, Delhi Police said.

Having committed the crime, Aaftab Poonawala went on to enter into a new relationship and also gave a ring to his new girlfriend, Delhi Police told Saket Court.

The entire sequence of the offence was narrated by the police in the court, informed special public prosecutor Amit Prasad representing Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, Aaftab Amin Poonawala has changed his counsel M S Khan, and hence all documents pertaining to the case were handed over to his new Legal Aid Counsel (LAC).

The additional sessions judge in Delhi’s Saket Court, Manish Khurana Kakkar granted time to the LAC in order to file advance arguments in the case and posted the matter for another hearing. The date for the next hearing has been fixed as March 20.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May 2022 in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi. He went on to chop her body into 35 pieces. Aaftab Poonawala has been in custody of Delhi Police since November 12, 2022.

On January 24, Delhi Police filed a 6,629 page charge sheet against Aaftab in the murder case under the 302, 301 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi Police also conducted a narco analysis test, polygraph test and collected DNA evidence during the course of the investigation so as to establish the allegations against Aaftab Poonawala.

As reported by ANI, more than 150 witnesses were examined and their statements have been recorded by Delhi Police. The Police has also collected the voice sample of Aaftab.