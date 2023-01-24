Shraddha Walkar Case: 6,629 Page Chargesheet Filed Against Aaftab

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a "voluminous" 6,629-page chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The Saket court is likely to take cognizance of the chargesheet on February 7.

The investigation officer filed the chargesheet before the Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla.

The investigating officer informed the court that the chargesheet contains 6,629 pages including the annexures. Following this, the judge said, "it is voluminous."

Aaftab was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of his judicial custody. Aaftab told the court that he wants to change his counsel advocate MS Khan.

After the proceedings, the court extended the judicial custody of Aaftab till February 7.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 302, 201 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court listed the matter for cognizance of the chargesheet on February 7. The court also directed to physically produce Aaftab Poonawalla on the next date of hearing.

Notably, Delhi Police filed the chargesheet before the expiry of 90 days after its investigation.

During the investigation, Delhi Police conducted the narco analysis test, polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aaftab.