Delhi Police to Register FIR Against WFI Chief in Sexual Harassment Case

The Delhi Police has agreed to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection to the sexual harassment case filed by top wrestlers of the country.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha that the FIR would be registered today.
"We have decided to register FIR, we will register it today. Nothing else survives," said SG Mehta during the hearing in Supreme Court.
Appearing for the wrestlers, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the court to also issue directions to provide safety to a minor girl, one of the petitioner wrestlers, due to the threat to her. Sibal said he is worried about the safety of the minor girl and other wrestlers. SG Tushar Mehta said that all these concerns can be addressed by the police.
The top court directed Delhi police to make an adequate assessment of threat perception and provide security to minor girl, who is a gold medalist. The court also asked Delhi Police to file an affidavit mentioning steps taken to provide security to the minor girl. The court listed the matter for May 5.
On April 25, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a plea filed by protesting wrestlers’ seeking the registration of an FIR against the WFI president.
Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been staging sit-in protests at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the WFI president. They have demanded the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh. Boxer Mary Kom is heading the oversight committee which was formed to probe into the allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Singh and other coaches.