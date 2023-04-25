SC Issues Notice to Delhi Police on Wrestlers’ Plea Seeking FIR Against WFI Chief

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police on a plea filed by protesting wrestlers’ seeking the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued the notice to Delhi Police asking it to respond to the wrestlers' plea and listed the matter on Friday.

The court noted that there is a serious allegation that is contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India. The complaints which were being given in sealed cover shall again be resealed and placed under the petition, the court said.

The court also clarified that the identity of the petitioners shall be redacted for the purpose of this petition. The court direction came when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition requesting registration of FIR against the WFI chief.

Top wrestlers of the country who have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking the registration of an FIR against him and urged the top court to issue directions to Delhi Police to lodge FIR against Brij Bhushan.

A six-member oversight committee was formed in January this year by the sports ministry with boxer Mary Kom being the head to probe into the allegations leveled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, has sought a report from the sports ministry in regards to the status of the oversight committee.

Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia staged sit-in protests at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the WFI president on Sunday. The wrestlers had accused the WFI and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.