Why Primary Schools in Delhi Will Remain Closed on Nov 3-4?

This comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 402 this evening.
As the air quality degrades, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private primary schools in the national capital will remain closed on November 3 and 4.

“In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days,” the chief minister posted on his personal X account.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government imposed ban on all non-essential construction work in the national capital and restricts the entry of diesel trucks to curb degrading air quality in the city.

Furthermore, the 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.

