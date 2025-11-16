Delhi Red Fort Blast: 9mm Cartridges Recovered, NIA Points to Terror Network

A major breakthrough has been reported in the investigation of the November 10, 2025, car blast near the Red Fort, with authorities recovering three 9mm-caliber cartridges—two live rounds and one spent shell—from the explosion site.

Officials noted that 9mm ammunition falls under India’s Prohibited Bore (PB) category, strictly reserved for security forces or individuals with rare special authorization.

Their presence has strengthened suspicions of organized terror involvement in the attack.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed that the cartridges were found alongside traces of two different explosive substances.

Preliminary tests identified one as ammonium nitrate, while the second, described as more powerful, is still under detailed analysis.

Investigators said the live rounds indicate a possible plan to use firearms or create additional chaos during the attack.

Efforts are underway to trace the origin of the restricted ammunition, whether stolen, diverted, or sourced through terror networks.

The explosion occurred at 6:52 pm on November 10, when a Hyundai i20 detonated near the Red Fort metro station at a traffic signal. T

he blast killed at least 13 people and injured 24 others, marking one of Delhi’s deadliest recent security incidents. CCTV footage showed the vehicle parked near Sunehri Masjid for over three hours before the blast.

DNA analysis confirmed the driver as Dr. Umar Un Nabi from Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Forensic reports indicate a combination of explosives, including ammonium nitrate and possibly RDX.

Given the gravity of the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case, supported by the National Security Guard (NSG) and Delhi Police.

Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that all possible angles are being examined, including CCTV footage and forensic evidence from multiple sites.

Investigators continue to focus on identifying the entire terror network involved, determining the planning extent, and tracing the sources of both explosives and restricted ammunition.

