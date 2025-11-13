Delhi Blast Probe: Dr Umar Nabi Confirmed as Driver of Explosive-Laden Car

Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that the man behind the car blast near Red Fort was Dr. Umar Un Nabi, after DNA tests matched his samples with those of his mother, ending the speculation over the prime suspect’s identity.

According to reports, forensic experts at AIIMS established the match after analysing biological samples from the blast site and Umar’s family. Investigators revealed that Umar’s leg was found jammed between the accelerator and the steering wheel of the mangled car, indicating he was driving the vehicle when the explosion occurred.

“The DNA profiling has conclusively identified the deceased as Dr. Umar Un Nabi. His biological samples matched with his mother’s DNA,” said a senior Delhi Police officer.

A total of 21 samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis, including those of 12 victims who died in the explosion near Red Fort. The remaining samples were taken from nearby damaged vehicles and debris.

The blast, which occurred earlier this week, killed several people and caused panic in the high-security area. Investigators believe it may have links to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module operating in the region.

The confirmation of Umar’s identity marks a key breakthrough in the case. Teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies are now tracing the source of the explosives, possible handlers, and whether Umar had any local support.

Before the blast, Umar reportedly stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan and later drove to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot, where CCTV footage captured him parking his red Ford EcoSport around 3:19 pm.

The same car, bearing registration number DL 10 CK 0458, was later seized by Faridabad Police from Khandawali village. The National Security Guard (NSG) and a forensic team examined the vehicle and the surrounding area on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also expected to visit Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad’s Dhouj, where Umar had studied, to look for possible links to the terror module.

Delhi Police had earlier alerted all border checkpoints and neighbouring states after it emerged that Umar may have used another car, a Hyundai i20, during his movements before the blast.

Investigators are now analysing call records, CCTV footage, and digital data recovered from Umar’s devices to piece together the full sequence of events leading up to the explosion that shook one of Delhi’s most sensitive zones.

