Delhi Riot Case: Umar Khalid Denied Bail

Former member of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), Umar Khalid has been denied bail by Karkardooma Court on Thursday in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case involving charges under IPC and UAPA.

Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the northeast Delhi riots in 2020. The violence that went on for 72 hours following widespread protests against CAA/NRC claimed 53 lives and left over 400 people injured.

Umar Khalid was questioned by Delhi Police over the speeches delivered at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh on August 1, 2020 along with Khalid Saifi days before the riots. Investigators had also seized Umar’s mobile phone at the time.

Delhi Police in a chargesheet filed in July 2020 in connection with the Chand Bagh violence, claimed that Tahir Hussain and Umar Khalid hatched a conspiracy ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

The police had further alleged that Umar had assured the other two that Popular Front of India (PFI) was ready to "provide funds and facilities".

An FIR against Khalid was registered by Delhi Police Crime Branch on March 6, 2020. In the FIR, investigating officers had claimed Umar and his associates "conspired" to trigger communal riots in Delhi.

