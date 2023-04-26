Delhi School Receives Bomb Threat Over E-Mail; Turns Out To Be Hoax

Panic gripped Delhi Public School, Mathura Road in the national capital on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat via an e-mail that was received by school authorities.

The school premises were vacated soon after the threat came to the fore and a team of Delhi Police was called in to conduct a thorough search operation of the premises.

However, after a close scrutiny Delhi Police officials mentioned that they did not find any suspicious objects inside the school premises.

According to Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Public School, Mathura Road had received a bomb threat through an e-mail earlier in the day.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South East, Rajesh Deo told reporters at DPS, Mathura Road, “There is no threat as no suspicious object was found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings.”

He mentioned that further investigation into the matter is underway.

It may be noted that earlier on April 12, a bomb threat via an e-mail to a school in Delhi was found to be a hoax, Delhi Police had said.

Police official said that the SWAT team was called in and reached the spot and conducted a thorough search operation in which various rounds of search was undertaken. However, it turned out to a hoax.

In a similar instance last year in November, a bomb threat was made over e-mail which was traced to a Germany-based server, police said.