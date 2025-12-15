Delhi Shrouded in Dense Fog, AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’; Flights and Trains Disrupted

New Delhi is choking. The national capital woke up to another hazardous winter morning on Monday, as dense fog enveloped the city, reducing visibility to near zero and disrupting traffic, flight, and train operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for fog, urging residents to exercise caution. Morning temperatures dropped to 12°C.

The city’s already critical air quality worsened further, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) breaching the 456 mark, entering the ‘Severe Plus’ category. Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 500 in the early hours. Anand Vihar (493), Dwarka (469), and Noida (454) were among the worst-hit areas, as toxic smog blanketed large parts of Delhi-NCR.

Flight and Train Operations Hit

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely impacted. Over 20 Air India flights and multiple IndiGo services were cancelled due to poor visibility, while SpiceJet also reported disruptions. Airlines advised passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

“Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations. Safety remains our top priority,” Air India said. IndiGo and SpiceJet issued similar advisories, urging travelers to monitor updates online.

Rail operations in the Delhi Division were also affected, with around 60 trains delayed, some running several hours behind schedule.

Health Risks Escalate

Health experts warned that prolonged exposure to the toxic air could pose serious risks. They advised residents to avoid outdoor activity, particularly in the morning, and to wear masks when venturing out. Children and vulnerable groups are at higher risk due to developing lungs and higher breathing rates.

Experts also cautioned against assuming indoor air is automatically safe, noting that polluted outdoor air can seep indoors through windows, doors, and ventilation systems. Cooking fumes, incense, and dust can further degrade indoor air quality.

Severe Plus Pollution Across the City

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 38 recorded AQI levels in the ‘Severe’ or ‘Severe Plus’ category on Sunday. Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Wazirpur touched the maximum AQI level of 500, while Anand Vihar, DTU, Punjabi Bagh, Okhla Phase-2, Patparganj, and North Campus also recorded dangerously high levels.

Visibility at IGI Airport dropped to as low as 50 metres in the early hours. Videos from various parts of the city, including Barakhamba Road, Akshardham, and Bawana, showed thick smog engulfing streets and buildings.

Why Pollution Remains High

Experts attribute the persistent pollution largely to unfavourable weather conditions. A Western Disturbance has led to very low wind speeds since Friday, preventing pollutants from dispersing. Delhi’s basin-like topography traps cold air near the ground, holding pollutants in place. While vehicle emissions and construction dust remain significant contributors, stubble burning in neighboring states is no longer a major factor.

Precautionary Measures for Children

Doctors stressed that parents must take extra care of children during such extreme pollution events. Proper N95 masks, limited outdoor exposure, nutritious diets rich in antioxidants, and early medical attention for symptoms like cough, wheezing, and eye irritation are essential. Even short outdoor activities can trigger respiratory and cardiovascular stress during Severe Plus conditions.