Delhi's Air Quality Hits 'Severe Plus' as AQI Surpasses 500

Delhi is currently battling an intense pollution crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a staggering 500 in several areas, plunging the capital into what could described as a gas chamber.

The overall AQI has spiked to 494, marking one of the worst pollution spells in recent years.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), areas like Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium recorded AQI levels touching 500 on Tuesday morning. This "severe" air quality poses significant health risks, even for individuals without pre-existing conditions.

A thick blanket of smog has enveloped the city, severely impacting visibility and contributing to an unhealthy atmosphere. As a result, the strictest measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV have been activated.

The Supreme Court has intervened, directing authorities not to lift restrictions even if AQI levels drop below 450.

To put it into perspective, AQI levels are categorized as follows: 0-50 (Good), 51-100 (Satisfactory), 101-200 (Moderate), 201-300 (Poor), 301-400 (Very Poor), 401-450 (Severe), and anything above 450 is categorized as "Severe Plus."

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court has ordered the closure of physical classes for 10th and 12th grades across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). All educational institutions have been directed to switch to online classes as a precautionary measure to protect students from exposure to hazardous pollution.

Previously, only the lower classes had been affected, but now, all classes, including those for 10th and 12th grades, are to continue online.

The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) have also suspended physical classes for all students up to Class 12, with online education continuing in light of the poor air quality. In Gurugram, the Deputy Commissioner has ordered the closure of schools up to the 5th standard starting November 19 until further notice.

Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have followed suit, suspending physical classes and opting for online teaching until November 22.

In addition to the educational shutdowns, strict traffic restrictions have been imposed. No trucks, except those carrying essential goods or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric), are allowed to enter Delhi. Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside the city are also prohibited, with exemptions for electric vehicles, CNG, and BS-VI diesel vehicles. Furthermore, all construction activities, including projects on highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, and pipelines, have been halted.