Delhi: Two Fire Incidents Reported, No Casualty

Delhi reported two fire incidents on Friday morning, one at the Safdarjung Hospital in South Delhi and another at Makkar Multispecialty Hospital.

According to the officials, no casualty was reported in both the incidents and the blaze has been brought under control.

According to reports, four fire tenders rushed to Makkar Multispecialty hospital after a fire on the terrace was reported at 8.10 am.

On the other hand, a fire was reported at Safdarjung hospital at around 8.45 am. Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze were brought under control, said officials.

The stabiliser of an elevator had caught fire on the second floor of the building, the fire department said.