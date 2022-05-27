Batadrava PS Incident: Prime Accused Arrested

The mastermind and the prime accused in the Batadrava arson incident was arrested by the Nagaon Police with the help of Darrang police on Thursday night.

The police have held the accused, Alauddin behind setting the Batadrava police station on fire after a man allegedly died in police custody.

Alauddin reportedly fled from Batadrava after setting the police station into fire and went into hiding immediately after police identified him from the video footage.

A team of Nagaon police reached Darrang on Thursday evening and launched a massive manhunt with the help of Dhula police to nab Alauddin.

The accused tried to escape but after chasing him for around six kilometres, the police were able to nab him from the Mousida area under Dhula police station Darrang district.

However, reports stated that Alauddin was not the first offender. He has been involved in the drug trade and several cases of dacoities. Police said that he has many cases pending against him at the Batadrava police station. He will be shifted to Nagaon on Friday from Darrang.

Notably, a mob of several hundred people attacked the Batadrava police station on May 21 and set the police station on fire. They also attacked the police personnel after a man died in the police custody.