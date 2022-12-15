Delhi: Ulema Allegedly Rapes Minor Boy at Madrasa

In a yet another heinous act, a minor boy was allegedly repeatedly raped after being drugged by an ulema at a madrasa in North Delhi. This was informed by the police on Thursday.

According to reports, the accused, aged 24, is on the run and the police teams have been deployed to arrest him.

The victim’s parents lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday.

In the FIR, the parents alleged that their son was raped multiple times by the ulema who used to call him to his room and drug him before sexually assaulting him.

The 12-year-old victim was studying at the madrasa since August 2021.

DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We lodged an FIR after the complainant alleged that the boy was sodomised multiple times. The accused is still at large. We will nab him soon.”