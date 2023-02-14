JP Nadda releases BJP’s Poll Manifesto Ahead of Nagaland Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the party's poll manifesto for the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections on Tuesday.

The poll manifesto was released by BJP national president JP Nadda.

In the poll manifesto, the BJP encompasses a robust roadmap for the state's all-round holistic development and outlines the means to achieve continued progress, prosperity and peace in the state.

Earlier today, JP Nadda was accorded a warm welcome by the party's state president Temjen Imna Along on his arrival at Dimapur airport.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

The candidates vying for the state polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independents (19).

The BJP is in the ruling alliance with Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will contest in 20 out of 60 seats in the state.

Kazheto Kinimi, the BJP candidate from 31 Akuluto constituency has won the state assembly elections uncontested. This is the BJP’s first unopposed win in the state.

Since coming to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi-led central government has laid a special focus on the Northeast, through its 'Act East' policy. While PM Modi himself made over 50 visits to the region, the party has invested its efforts towards a secure Northeast.