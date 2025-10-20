Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’; CAQM Enforces Stage II of Anti-Pollution Curbs

As air quality in Delhi plunged to the ‘Very Poor’ category ahead of Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the adjoining NCR region. The move comes amid rising pollution levels and forecasts of further deterioration in the coming days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 302 at 7 pm on Sunday, up from 296 at 4 pm — marking a sharp decline from the “poor” to “very poor” category. The CAQM, in its notification, stated, “The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and is likely to worsen further as per IMD/IITM forecasts.”

Out of the 38 air monitoring stations in the national capital, 12 reported air quality in the ‘very poor’ range. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430, followed by Wazirpur (364), Vivek Vihar (351), Dwarka (335), and RK Puram (323). Other areas such as Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden, and Jahangirpuri recorded AQIs around 318, while Punjabi Bagh (313), Nehru Nagar (310), Ashok Vihar (305), and Bawana (304) also remained in the “very poor” bracket.

Earlier this week, Stage I restrictions under GRAP were enforced for the first time this season. However, with the worsening air quality, CAQM has now decided to implement Stage II measures as a precautionary and preemptive step to combat the rising pollution.

Key Restrictions Under GRAP Stage II

Under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan:

Daily mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads will be undertaken.

Strict dust control measures will be enforced at construction and demolition sites.

Use of diesel generator sets will be discouraged.

Do’s and Don’ts for minimizing polluting activities will be issued through media platforms.

Parking fees may be increased to discourage private vehicle use.

Public transport services, including CNG and electric buses as well as metro operations, will be enhanced by introducing additional fleets and increasing frequency.

Citizens are urged to minimize the use of personal vehicles and opt for public transport.

These measures come in addition to the Stage I curbs, which have been in effect since October 14, as authorities brace for worsening air quality conditions in the days ahead.

The CAQM has appealed to citizens, government agencies, and private institutions to cooperate and ensure the effective implementation of GRAP measures to curb pollution levels before Diwali.

