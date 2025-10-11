Diwali 2025 Dates: Dhanteras, Kali Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj Schedule

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most revered and widely celebrated festivals in Hinduism. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Every year, millions across India prepare for this grand occasion by cleaning and decorating their homes, buying new items, and lighting diyas (lamps). Diwali is not limited to a single day — it is a five-day celebration beginning with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj (Bhaiphonta). Each day holds a distinct spiritual and cultural significance.
Dhanteras 2025 Date, Time, and Puja Muhurat
Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
Tithi: Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha, Kartik month
Tithi Timing: Begins at 12:18 PM on October 18 and ends at 1:51 PM on October 19
Puja Muhurat: 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM (Duration: 1 hour 4 minutes)
Pradosh Kaal: 5:48 PM – 6:20 PM and 8:20 PM – 9:11 PM
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. On this day, devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera, and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for health, wealth, and prosperity. It is considered auspicious to purchase gold, silver, and utensils on Dhanteras as symbols of good fortune.
Naraka Chaturdashi 2025 (Bhoot Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali)
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Tithi Timing: Begins at 1:51 PM on October 19 and ends at 3:44 PM on October 20
The second day of the festival is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi, popularly known as Chhoti Diwali in many regions. It symbolizes the triumph of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura, representing the victory of light and purity over darkness and sin. Many devotees perform rituals to cleanse their homes and worship Lord Hanuman for protection and strength.
Mahalakshmi Puja and Kali Puja 2025 (Diwali Amavasya)
Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
Amavasya Tithi: Begins at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM (Duration: 1 hour 11 minutes)
Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM
Themain day of Diwali falls on the night of Kartik Amavasya, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Devotees perform Lakshmi Puja to invite wealth, prosperity, and happiness into their homes. Lamps and candles illuminate every corner, symbolizing the removal of spiritual darkness.
In West Bengal, the same night is celebrated as Kali Puja or Deepanvita Amavasya, where devotees worship Goddess Kali — the embodiment of power and destruction of evil.
Govardhan Puja 2025 (Annakut Celebration)
Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
The day after Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan Puja or Annakut. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain to protect villagers from torrential rains sent by Lord Indra. Devotees commemorate this event by preparing Annakut, a grand offering of food, and worshipping Govardhan hill.
Bhai Dooj 2025 (Bhaiphonta) Date and Tithi
Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
Tithi Timing: Begins at 8:16 PM on October 22 and ends at 10:46 PM on October 23
Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhaiphonta in Bengal, marks the conclusion of the Diwali festivities. This day celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply a sacred tilak (phonta) on their brothers’ foreheads, pray for their well-being and long life, and exchange gifts and sweets.
Complete Diwali 2025 Calendar
|Festival
|Date
|Day
|Tithi Details
|Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi)
|October 18, 2025
|Saturday
|Trayodashi Tithi – Oct 18, 12:18 PM to Oct 19, 1:51 PM
|Naraka Chaturdashi / Chhoti Diwali
|October 19, 2025
|Sunday
|Chaturdashi Tithi – Oct 19, 1:51 PM to Oct 20, 3:44 PM
|Diwali / Kali Puja (Amavasya)
|October 20, 2025
|Monday
|Amavasya Tithi – Oct 20, 3:44 PM to Oct 21, 5:54 PM
|Govardhan Puja / Annakut
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|—
|Bhai Dooj / Bhaiphonta
|October 23, 2025
|Thursday
|Dwitiya Tithi – Oct 22, 8:16 PM to Oct 23, 10:46 PM
The Diwali 2025 celebrations will begin on October 18 with Dhanteras and conclude on October 23 with Bhai Dooj. Each day of the festival holds immense spiritual value, bringing families together in devotion, gratitude, and joy. Whether it’s the grandeur of Lakshmi Puja or the emotional bond of Bhai Dooj, Diwali continues to symbolize light, prosperity, and renewal in every home.
