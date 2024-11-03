Delhi’s Air Quality Worsens Post-Diwali, AQI Crosses Hazardous 500 Mark
Delhi’s air quality continued its alarming decline, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) breaching the hazardous 500 mark early Sunday, two days after Diwali.
The AQI soared to 507 at 7 am, plunging Delhi and its neighboring NCR regions into one of the most dangerous levels of air pollution recorded this season, according to data from the IQAir website. This level is over 65 times more dangerous than the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), posing serious health risks to residents.
A thick blanket of smog has settled over the capital, with visibility drastically reduced and air quality classified as "severe-plus" – a category that signals immediate health hazards for everyone, not just vulnerable groups. The AQI scale categorizes air quality as ‘poor’ from 200 to 300, ‘very poor’ from 301 to 400, ‘severe’ from 401 to 450, and above 450 as "severe-plus," indicating an urgent threat to public health.
AQI Soars by 150 Points Overnight
Delhi’s air quality took a sharp turn for the worse within hours on Saturday night. At 9 pm, the AQI was recorded at 327, classified as ‘very poor’ in most areas. However, by early Sunday, this figure had shot up by over 150 points, reaching 507 in several parts of the city.
Neighborhoods across Delhi, including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Aaya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Mathura Road, IGI Airport, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, and Najafgarh, reported severe levels of pollution. Real-time updates from the Sameer app of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed these areas faced “very poor” air quality on Saturday, only to worsen overnight.
Diwali’s Aftermath on Air Quality
Delhi’s pollution levels have remained high since Diwali, with air quality entering the ‘very poor’ category immediately after the celebrations. Most areas registered AQI levels above 350, sparking health concerns for millions.
A survey by ‘LocalCircles’ shed light on the impact, revealing that 69% of Delhi residents reported respiratory issues like sore throats and coughs, while 62% experienced eye irritation, with many attributing the deterioration to post-Diwali firecrackers.
GRAP-II Measures in Effect, Yet Air Quality Declines
The worsening air quality in Delhi persists despite the implementation of stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered GRAP-II enforcement across Delhi-NCR on October 21, following the AQI’s initial descent into the 'very poor' category.
GRAP-II restrictions include increased surveillance, bans on certain industrial activities, and curbs on construction, but the effectiveness of these measures remains under scrutiny as pollution continues to surge.
The spike in Delhi’s AQI reflects the urgent need for stronger, more sustainable action to address air pollution in the capital, particularly during the post-Diwali period when pollution levels typically reach dangerous highs.