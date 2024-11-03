Delhi’s Air Quality Worsens Post-Diwali, AQI Crosses Hazardous 500 Mark

Delhi’s pollution levels have remained high since Diwali, with air quality entering the ‘very poor’ category immediately after the celebrations. Most areas registered AQI levels above 350, sparking health concerns for millions.

A survey by ‘LocalCircles’ shed light on the impact, revealing that 69% of Delhi residents reported respiratory issues like sore throats and coughs, while 62% experienced eye irritation, with many attributing the deterioration to post-Diwali firecrackers.