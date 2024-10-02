Delhi's Biggest Drug Bust, Cocaine Worth Rs 2,000 Cr Seized

In a landmark operation, the Delhi Police recovered over 500 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than ₹2,000 crore during a raid in South Delhi, marking one of the largest drug busts in the capital's history.
The raid, executed by the Special Cell, resulted in the arrest of four individuals connected to an international drug syndicate believed to be behind this substantial consignment.
Authorities suspect that the seized narcotics were intended for use in high-profile parties across the region, underscoring the pervasive influence of drug trafficking in the national capital.
This significant seizure not only highlights the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes but also raises concerns about the illicit drug trade's impact on society.
The arrested suspects are currently being interrogated as police seek to uncover more information about the syndicate's operations and potential connections.