Delivering Azaan On Loudspeakers Not Fundamental Right: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court ruled on Friday that delivering the Azaan on loudspeakers is not a fundamental right.

The high court made the remark as it dismissed a petition filed by a person named Irfan of Budaun. The person had sought permission to play the Azaan using loudspeakers in the Noori Masjid, reported ANI.

The court observed, “The law has now been settled that use of loudspeaker from mosque is not a fundamental right. Ever otherwise a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order. Accordingly, we find that the present petition is patently misconceived, hence the same is dismissed.”