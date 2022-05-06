Delivering Azaan On Loudspeakers Not Fundamental Right: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court ruled on Friday that delivering the Azaan on loudspeakers is not a fundamental right.
The high court made the remark as it dismissed a petition filed by a person named Irfan of Budaun. The person had sought permission to play the Azaan using loudspeakers in the Noori Masjid, reported ANI.
The court observed, “The law has now been settled that use of loudspeaker from mosque is not a fundamental right. Ever otherwise a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order. Accordingly, we find that the present petition is patently misconceived, hence the same is dismissed.”
The Allahabad HC further said that although azaan is an integral part of Islam, delivering it through loudspeakers is not a part of the religion.
The bench headed by Justice B K Vidla and Justice Vikas said, “Azaan is an integral part of Islam, but giving it through loudspeakers is not a part of Islam.”
A two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court had noted earlier that there have been previous instances where courts had pointed out that the call for prayer on a loudspeaker is not a fundamental right.
It may be noted that Azaan is the Islamic call to prayers, given out five times at prescribed times of the day.