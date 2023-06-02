"Democracy or PM Modi": Kejriwal's Message To Congress On Centre's Ordinance Row

"This ordinance is an attack on the federal system of the country as well the idea of Unity in Diversity. The Central government talks about federal structure but acts totally opposite. It is clear today that parties that are not the allies of BJP are facing almost the same situation. It is a matter of concern. The common people also play a huge role in Democracy," Soren said.

Soren added, "So, this is not just an attack on the government but also on the people. We will have a deep discussion on the issue within the party as well and will work on how to proceed against this (ordinance) democratically. They (AAP) have raised voice against the ordinance and I hope that they succeed in their movement."