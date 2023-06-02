"Democracy or PM Modi": Kejriwal's Message To Congress On Centre's Ordinance Row

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren and sought support against the Centre's ordinance control over administrative services in Delhi.
Kejriwal also sent a strong message to the Congress party saying that the party has to decide whether it is with "democracy, constitution, and 140 crore people of the country or with PM Modi".
The Delhi chief minister had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.
So far, he met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.
Jharkhand CM Soren assured support to AAP on the ordinance row and also lashed out at the Centre, terming it as an "attack" on the 'federal structure' of the country
"This ordinance is an attack on the federal system of the country as well the idea of Unity in Diversity. The Central government talks about federal structure but acts totally opposite. It is clear today that parties that are not the allies of BJP are facing almost the same situation. It is a matter of concern. The common people also play a huge role in Democracy," Soren said.
Soren added, "So, this is not just an attack on the government but also on the people. We will have a deep discussion on the issue within the party as well and will work on how to proceed against this (ordinance) democratically. They (AAP) have raised voice against the ordinance and I hope that they succeed in their movement."
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who was also present during the press conference, slammed the Centre and accused BJP of wanting to "impose" its directions upon the elected governments of the state.
"Our movement is against the attempts of murdering the democracy in the country. We saw how our wrestlers had gone to immerse their medals. If timely voices are not raised, soon the ashes of democracy will have to be immersed," he said.
"The way ordinances are brought and the Governor imposes their decisions on the state governments. It has become 'Elected vs Selected'. BJP want to impose their 'selected' candidate upon those 'elected' by the people. We all agree that we have to come together to save the democracy", CM Mann added.
On May 19, the Union government brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.
The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.