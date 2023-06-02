Manipur: Curfew Lifted in Five districts

The situation in violence-hit Manipur is getting back to normal after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a series of meetings with stakeholders and promised a fair probe besides the constitution of a peace committee.

The curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours (between 5am and 5 pm) in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur while eight hours (between 8 am and 4 pm) relaxation has been given in Jiribam, seven hours (between 5 am and 12 pm in Thoubal and Kakching; 10 hours (between 5 am and 3 pm) in Churachandpur and Chandel; eight hours (from 6 am to 2 pm) in Tengnoupal; 11 hours (from 6 am to 5 pm) in Kangpokpi and 12 hours (from 6 am to 6 pm) in Pherzawl.

According to Manipur police, the curfew has been completely lifted from five districts - Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong.

On the other hand, a total of 140 weapons including SLR 29, Carbine, AK, INSAS Rifle, INSAS LMG, .303 Rifle, 9mm pistol, .32 pistol, M16 rifle, smoke gun and tear gas, locally made pistol, stun gun, modified rifle, JVP and grenade launcher were surrendered to the Manipur police in the last two days following the peace efforts by the security forces.

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Manipur not to pay heed to fake news and said strict action will be taken against anyone violating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

He said Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey will head a peace committee with members of the civil society. Amit Shah, who addressed a press conference here, announced relief measures for the people of the state in the wake of ethnic violence and said that those carrying weapons must surrender before the police while cautioning that not doing so will lead to strict action during combing operations from tomorrow.