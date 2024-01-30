Dense Fog Engulfs North India; Reduces Visibility, Disrupts Transport Services

Thick fog shrouded New Delhi and several parts of North India on Tuesday morning, making a substantial impact on visibility and disrupting flight and train services significantly.
Reportedly, isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh were under a thick blanket of fog early this morning, read a post on the official X handle of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to data shared by the IMD, Amritsar and Patiala in Punjab; Ambala in Haryana; Ganganagar in Northwest Rajasthan, and Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh were severely affected by thick fog, with the visibility reduced to 25 metres as of 5.30 am on Tuesday.
The severe cold caused by a sudden drop in the lowest temperature throughout the northern region of India worsened the difficulties faced by commuters dealing with low visibility.
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Amritsar was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am while Sri-Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Varanasi, and Patiala recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 9 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius.
Dense fog also blanketed isolated pockets of Delhi and Bihar. The Palam and Safdarjung areas of Delhi experienced visibility as low as 50 meters, with the minimum temperature in the national capital measured at 11.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.
The minimum temperature at Patna in neighbouring Bihar was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am, according to the IMD.
Meanwhile, moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets of western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh too.