Cold Weather Conditions, Fog To Persist Across Northeast Till Jan 15

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Wednesday forecasted cold weather conditions across northeastern states for the next five days.
According to weather experts of the RMC Guwahati, Assam along with the entire Northeast is likely to witness shallow to moderate fog from January 11 to 15.
In a statement, the IMD said that the weather changes will occur due to easterly or north-easterly winds prevailing over the region in lower tropospheric levels.
According to the statement, the weather is likely to remain dry over all northeastern states along with shallow to moderate fog likely in isolated pockets.