Depression Weakens Into Well Marked Low Pressure Area Over Northeast Myanmar: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon said that the depression over Myanmar (remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” pronounced as “Mokha”) moved southeastwards, weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay centred at 8:30 am today, over northeast Myanmar and the neighbourhood.
The system is likely to weaken into Low Pressure Area over northeast Myanmar and neighbourhood during next few hours, the IMD said in a report.
Touted as the second most intense cyclone to develop in the Bay of Bengal since 1982, cyclone Mocha made landfall on Sunday afternoon in Bangladesh and Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe, tearing roofs off buildings and killing at least six people.
Cyclone Mocha wreaked havoc in Myanmar as it converted streets into rivers, uprooted trees and inundated the Myanmar port city of Sittwe, according to reports.
Powerful cyclone Mocha injured around 700 people and cut off communications, reported AP.
Strong winds injured more than 700 of about 20,000 people who were sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township.
The storm, which had wind speeds of up to 209 km/h, damaged houses, electrical transformers, mobile phone towers, boats, and lamp-posts in several townships.