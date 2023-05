The Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” (pronounced as “Mokha”) over Myanmar moved east-northeast wards, rapidly weakened into a depression and lay centred at 5:30 am on Monday over Myanmar near latitude 23.9°N and longitude 97.8°E about 660 km northeast of Sittwe (Myanmar), 420 km of northeast of Nyaung-U (Myanmar), 570 km north-northeast of Nay PyiTaw (Myanmar) and 660 km east-northeast of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh).